Apple presented schematics of an electric vehicle to auto parts maker in 2020

In January 2020, a man in a suit showed up at Japanese auto parts maker Sanden’s Texas office, and introduced himself as a parts manager from Apple.

Yukihiro Omoto, Ryo Asayama and Ryotaro Yamada for Nikkei Asia:

The man said Apple wanted to make electric vehicles and needed Sanden’s help on high-performance components, according to people familiar with the conversation. Slowly and deliberately, he presented schematics of an EV and air conditioner parts.

Sanden is one of Japan’s largest suppliers of vehicle air conditioner parts, but it is independent from the country’s big automotive groups.

Apple and Sanden went on to discuss specific parts requirements. But Sanden’s cash flow took a turn for the worse as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded. The company entered out-of-court talks with creditors on a debt resolution in June 2020, and its prospects of joining the Apple Car project faded.