Apple seeks U.S. patent for ‘foldable’ iPhone camera system

Apple has filed for a U.S. patent for “camera systems for bendable electronic devices” or, in other words, a likely “foldable” iPhone.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: An electronic device may have a flexible housing formed from flexible fabric, flexible polymer, or other flexible materials. Cameras may be mounted on the housing. The housing may be bent into different configurations such as a configuration in which the housing has a convex surface facing an exterior region and a configuration in which the housing has a concave surface facing the exterior region. The cameras may have respective camera image capture directions. By reorienting the cameras by bending the housing, the cameras can be used to capture panoramic images or three-dimensional images.

MacDailyNews Take: The only thing holding back a “foldable iPhone” is quality (those seams that are still visible, and able to be felt, today’s foldable displays are likely not something Apple would ship) and quantity: So many of these displays would be needed for Apple to be able to announce a foldable iPhone, a huge production effort would be required.

