Apple supplier TSMC sales set sixth quarterly record on strong chip demand

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest foundry, reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, thanks to strong demand from Apple and other customers for semiconductors.

Debby Wu for Bloomberg:

Revenue for the December quarter jumped 21% to NT$438.2 billion ($15.8 billion), according to monthly figures released by TSMC Monday. That compared with the NT$436.2 billion consensus estimate and the company’s own forecast of sales of as much as $15.7 billion.

TSMC produces the chips that go into everything from the latest iPhones to cars from the world’s top automakers. With the global semiconductor shortage showing no signs of abating, Asia’s most valuable company has been running in high gear for the past year, driving the chipmaker to invest heavily in new fabs and manufacturing lines to meet customer demand.

Delivery times for chips increased by six days to about 25.8 weeks in December compared with November, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group. That lag marks the longest wait time since the firm began tracking the data in 2017.