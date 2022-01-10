Apple preps first virtual event of 2022

Apple’s first virtual event of 2022 is coming up in just a few short months and is likely to take place in either March or April.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

What should we expect? Probably a new iPhone SE, at least…

In April 2020… Apple ushered in the current iPhone SE. With its network speeds capping out at 4G LTE levels and its processor running 2019’s A13 chip speeds, it’s due for an upgrade with 5G and new internals. Look for the design to be about the same as the iPhone 8 era look of the current model, however.

As for Apple’s second event of the year — the June Worldwide Developers Conference — I wouldn’t hold my breath for an in-person showing either. But do expect nice software upgrades in iOS 16 (Sydney), tvOS 16 (Paris), macOS 13 (Rome), and watchOS 9 (Kincaid).