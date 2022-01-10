Foxconn iPhone assembly plant in India to reopen on Wednesday

Apple assembler Foxconn will reopen an iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India on Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing “government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located.”
The Foxconn plant, in the town of Sriperumbudur near the Tamil Nadu state capital of Chennai, employed about 17,000 people but was closed on Dec. 18 after protests over 250 of its workers who fell sick with food poisoning.
Apple said on Monday the Foxconn India plant continued to remain on probation, adding that it would continue monitoring conditions at workers’ dormitories and dining halls, along with independent auditors.
“Workers will start to return gradually as soon as we are certain our standards are being met in every dormitory and dining area,” Apple said in a statement.
Foxconn said: “We have implemented a range of corrective actions to ensure this cannot happen again and a rigorous monitoring system to ensure workers can raise any concerns they may have, including anonymously.”
MacDailyNews Note: That Foxconn factory has been assembling iPhone 12 units and testing assembly of the iPhone 13. Its Foxconn’s only plant in India, Reuters reports, citing “government officials.” Apple has eight other suppliers in India.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
2 Comments
Were some changes and improvements made? Yes, probably. Will there be more inspections (and failures) in the future. Probably. Do factory and worker dormitory standards pass by “western standards”? Not even in anyone’s worst nightmare. Is a job at the factory coveted by eager employees? Probably. And that is how business round the world have been run since the beginning of time.
COVID outbreak in a competing factory in India? Sabotage? Who would benefit?—CCP.
“Accidental” release of a killer COVID upon the rest-of-the-world economies? A virus that doesn’t exist in nature; a bio-weapon developed in Wuhan Labs; one developed with USA taxpayer dollars assisting? Who would benefit?—CCP. Remember, the “vaccine” developed in China was already being used there about the time COVID19 hit the USA hard in early 2020. Unless they knew the nature of the virus well ahead of time and began their research for a vaccine for their own use, how else could their vaccine have been ready?
Furthermore, they allowed Chinese citizens to outflow and transmit the virus to the rest of the world while they forbade incoming outsiders into China in very early 2020.
They attempted to suffocate the economies of all their competitors around the globe for 2 years. Let them prove otherwise; if not, then hold them accountable, FOREVER.