Foxconn India extends iPhone factory closure, workers’ hostels inspected after mass food poisoning incident

A Foxconn iPhone factory in India at the center of a mass food poisoning incident will extend an already week-long closure by an extra three days, Reuters reports, citing “a senior official for the state of Tamil Nadu.”

Reuters:

The factory, which employs some 17,000 people, had been due to resume some operations on Monday but is now expected to restart production with 1,000 workers on Thursday, the official said, adding that the state government had conducted inspections of workers’ hostels.

Last week, protests erupted after more than 250 women who work at the plant and live in one of the hostels had to be treated for food poisoning… The incident has thrown a spotlight on living conditions for the workers – most of them women – who reside in hostels near the factory which is located in the southern city of Chennai.

The state government asked Foxconn to review services provided to the workers including power backup at the hostels, food and water, and the Directorate Of Industrial Safety And Health also recommended providing recreational facilities such as a TV, a library and indoor games, the official added.

According to a separate government source, Foxconn has told state bureaucrats it had “ramped up production too quickly” and would gradually ensure that workers’ facilities were upgraded before they go back to full capacity.