Apple’s Tim Cook paid over 1,400 times the average worker in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average employee at the tech giant, a filing with the U.S. CEO on Thursday showed, fueled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of nearly $100 million.
In 2021, the median pay for employees was $68,254, Apple said, adding it had selected a new median employee for comparison due to changes in hiring and compensation.
The median pay in 2020 was $57,783 and the pay ratio was 256 times Cook’s salary.
Cook, whose salary remained at $3 million, received $82.3 million in stock awards, $12 million for hitting Apple’s targets and $1.4 million for air travel, 401(k) plan, insurance premiums and others.
In total, he received $98.7 million compared with $14.8 million in 2020.
For Corporate America, CEOs were paid 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020, a report by the Economic Policy Institute showed.
MacDailyNews Take: When compensation is tied mainly to stock performance, giving incentive that creates possible benefit for shareholders, and the stock price rises strongly, hitting and exceeding compensation targets, these things happen.
6 Comments
That’s more money than anyone needs…
I bet you have more shoes than you need.
“… these things happen.”
That doesn’t mean that they SHOULD happen.
The compensation is not the problem. The incompetence of putting all iPhone production in China and others hostile places and none in the us shows a failure to understand diversification of supply.
Steve Jobs was paid $1 per year + stock after his return to Apple. Could this article be evidence of a mega shift in the ethos at ? From insanely great products to insanely great profits? Hmm 🤔
So, in fact, in terms of base salary:
Apple’s Tim Cook paid 3 million times Apple’s best-ever CEO in 2021