Apple to hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in virtual format on March 4th

Apple will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, in virtual format only due to the company’s continuing COVID-19 concerns, on March 4, 2022 at 9 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

To attend, vote, and submit questions during the Annual Meeting visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AAPL2022 and enter the control number included in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, voting instruction form, or proxy card. Online access to the webcast will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. Attendance at the Annual Meeting is subject to capacity limits set by the virtual meeting platform provider. To submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting, visit proxyvote.com before 8:59 P.M. Pacific Time on March 3, 2022 and enter the control number.

Even if you plan on attending the virtual Annual Meeting, Apple encourages shareholders to vote their shares in advance to ensure that each shareholder’s vote will be represented at the Annual Meeting. To vote online, visit proxyvote.com and enter the control number found in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, or, if you requested printed copies of the proxy materials, you may vote by phone or by mail.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2022 are eligible to vote.