Apple’s iPhone SE to get 5G retain current design with Home button

Apple’s next-gen iPhone SE, the third generation, expected to arrive this spring will get 5G connectivity, but retain the current exterior design along with the antiquated Home button.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

An overhauled iPhone SE with a design similar to the iPhone 11 won’t arrive until 2024, a leaker claims, and an incrementally updated iPhone SE in 2022 won’t feature any major design changes. Leaker DylanDKT, who has a good track record of accurate information, updated a rumor about the upcoming iPhone SE models on Thursday. According to the leaker, the 2022 iPhone SE will feature “5G, a spec bump, and the same design as the 2020 model.”

*Update to this tweet!* The iPhone SE with a similar design to the XR/11 with a slightly smaller screen size, has been pushed back to an expected release of 2024. For 2022, Apple will instead release an iPhone SE with 5G, a spec bump, and the same design as the 2020 model. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: Well, it seems we’ll have to wait for 2024, at least, to finally see the iOS-interrupting Home button go the way of the dodo, some seven years after the modern iPhone paradigm arrived with Apple’s seminal iPhone X.

