Apple offers new Apple Card signups 5% cash back on select products

Apple is offering a special holiday cash back deal on select products for new Apple Card owners signing up between December 26th and January 31th.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Purchases eligible for the 5% cash back offer include outright hardware purchases of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The typical rate for Apple hardware and software transactions with Apple Card is 3%, so 5% is a decent introductory offer. However, the bonus is only available to new Apple Card accounts and not offered to existing customers. It also cannot be applied to Apple services purchases, AppleCare or Apple Card Monthly Installment plans.

MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t already signed up for App Card, this is a nice impetus from Apple!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!