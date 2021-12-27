TheStreet names Apple AirPods Max the best headphones for Apple fans

Apple’s AirPods Max are innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. AirPods Max come in five gorgeous colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

Jason Cipriani for TheStreet:

The AirPods Max sounds downright fantastic to my ears. In fact, I’d argue they offer the best sound quality and active noise cancellation to drown out environmental sounds when compared to the rest of the lot I tested. Add in special features like Spatial Audio that makes it sound as if you’re surrounded by musical instruments and as you move your head around, the sound adjusts. It’s like listening to music in 3D, and it even works with compatible TV shows or movies.

Drawback: All of the “magic” that makes the AirPods so appealing is more or less limited to using them with an Apple device. You can still use the AirPods Max with an Android phone or Windows computer, but there are some core features you’ll lose out on, like spatial audio.

Final verdict: The AirPods Max are arguably the best ANC-capable headphones for those who love all things Apple. They sound great, battery life consistently hits close to the 20-hour mark, and they directly integrate with all things Apple with minimal effort on your part.