Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.01, or 2.28%, to $180.29, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was also set today at $180.40.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 71,008,354 vs. Apple’s average trading volume of 90,843,769 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 32.14.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.959 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.959T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.571T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.965T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.721T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.099T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $962.990B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $663.384B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $636.332B
• Walmart (WMT) – $390.535B
• Disney (DIS) – $277.6295B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $274.860B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $271.583B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $267.481B
• Intel (INTC) – $211.240B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $186.407B
• Sony (SONY) – $158.576B
• IBM (IBM) – $117.992B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $77.909B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $44.751B
• Dell (DELL) – $43.228B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $41.241B
• Nokia (NOK) – $36.214B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $35.439B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.797B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.393B
• Sonos (SONO) – $3.794B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $84.129M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.073M
MacDailyNews Take: Happy holidays, AAPL shareholders!
5 Comments
According to Yahoo!, CNBC, etc., AAPL’s all-time intraday high is $182.13.
Apple stock’s all-time was $182.13, set a while ago, not the number mentioned above.
So glad I bought $10K’s worth back when it was $165. I love it.
MDN: Please check your numbers and correct your text.
MDN, the previous 4 posters are correct. 182.13 intraday was hit on Dec 13 and 181.14 on Dec 16. Today’s intraday high was 180.42. However, today was Apple’s ATH(all time high) closing, 180.33. It has never closed above 180 (split adjusted of course).
These prices do not count after hours and pre market trading, only U.S, market hours. The off trading hours may see numbers different than above.
But Apple laid down a bullish candlestick today and confirmed a bullish resistance zone break. While this guarantees nothing (nothing is certain in the market) it leans to Apple hitting an all time intraday high tomorrow provided SPY (or more precisely QQQ) isn’t a red day. So maybe your story is just one day early.