Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.01, or 2.28%, to $180.29, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was also set today at $180.40.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 71,008,354 vs. Apple’s average trading volume of 90,843,769 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 32.14.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.959 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.959T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.571T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.965T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.721T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.099T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $962.990B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $663.384B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $636.332B

• Walmart (WMT) – $390.535B

• Disney (DIS) – $277.6295B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $274.860B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $271.583B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $267.481B

• Intel (INTC) – $211.240B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $186.407B

• Sony (SONY) – $158.576B

• IBM (IBM) – $117.992B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $77.909B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $44.751B

• Dell (DELL) – $43.228B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $41.241B

• Nokia (NOK) – $36.214B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $35.439B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.797B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.393B

• Sonos (SONO) – $3.794B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $84.129M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.073M

MacDailyNews Take: Happy holidays, AAPL shareholders!

