New Apple Watch? Here’s how to get the most out of your new wrist companion

Did you just get a new Apple Watch for the holidays? MacRumors has compiled 10 useful tips and tricks that you won’t want to miss in order to get the most out of your new watch, whether you’re new to Apple Watch entirely or upgrading from an earlier version.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

10 Tips for New Apple Watch Owners

1. Track Your Sleep

2. Unlock Your iPhone With Your Watch When Wearing a Mask

3. Set a Photo as Your Watch Face

4. Set Up Express Transit

5. Time Your Handwashing

6. Control Your Apple TV With Your Watch

7. Get Help in an Emergency

8. Remove Apps From Your Apple Watch

9. Share a Photo From Your Watch

10. Make Apple Watch Text Larger

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re new to Apple Watch or just got a new Apple Watch, either way, congratulations!

