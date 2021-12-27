Apple said to be prepping SIM card-free iPhones for 2022

An anonymous tipster has informed MacRumors that Apple has advised major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022.
The tipster shared a seemingly legitimate document outlining the timeframe for this initiative, although the document does not specifically mention Apple or the iPhone.
As part of the transition, some U.S. carriers will allegedly start offering select iPhone 13 models without a nano-SIM card in the box in the second quarter of 2022. iPhone 13 models sold at Apple Stores or on Apple.com already lack a nano-SIM card in the box, with users typically able to activate a cellular plan via eSIM by turning on the iPhone, connecting to a Wi-Fi network, and following the on-screen instructions.
Given the alleged September 2022 deadline, it is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models… It’s worth noting that eSIM service is not available in all countries, so iPhones with a SIM card slot may remain available in some markets.
MacDailyNews Take: Say a hearty goodbye and good riddance to swapping out tiny SIM cards when traveling internationally!
4 Comments
This would be a disaster for me. I have my US mobile account on a SIM card with T-Mobile and my UK mobile account on an e-SIM with EE. Unless Apple will permit two eS-SIMs, this will destroy my ability to have two lines on my phone.
I totally understand your plight. The last three generations of Galaxy devices have supported eSIM, only to have it disabled by the carrier in the US through firmware.
I got an iPhone 12 Max in August that did work during my summer travels as a 2 line phone. I ended up trading it in November.
Alas App,e will do what serves Apple, and you will be corralled into conformity. Whether you like it or not.
Yep:
In general and increasing, this is happening broadly. It is the way of our times. Govts are increasing the same skills…but historically, Apple has gone against the tide. This has definitely changed.
One more step toward losing complete control over your own device, to be able to swap SIMS or completely disconnect your phone from the network.
First, batteries can no longer be removed, Now SIMS will no longer be removable.
Oldest carrot in the book… Trade security and control for convenience.