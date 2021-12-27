Apple debuts three new iPhone 13 Pro ads focused humorously on camera capabilities

Apple this week debuted three new “Shot on iPhone” ads highlighting the camera capabilities of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, with each of them focusing humorously on a specific feature.

Detectives

Shift the camera’s focus automatically, manually and even after you’ve shot. Cinematic mode on iPhone 13 Pro.

Basement

Capture more detail with improved low light performance on iPhone 13 Pro.

Pavel

Add even more drama to your movies with 3x optical zoom on iPhone 13 Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: “Hollywood in your pocket.” Not in a Weinsteinian way. In a good way.