Apple execs explain why you should use Apple Maps

Apple Maps first launched in 2012 and became the default map app on iPhones everywhere. Its launch was rocky, poorly received, and should’ve been tagged with a “beta” designation that would have spared the software from most of the “melting bridges” jokes hurled its way.

But, Apple kept at it and has been rolling out an all-new Maps — a 3D experience with a considerable amount of visual details, improved accuracy, and many quality-of-life upgrades.

CNN Underscored chated exclusively with David Dorn, product lead, and Meg Frost, design lead, at Apple Maps.

Jacob Krol for CNN Underscored:

So what’s new with this 3D approach on top of an accurate map? Well, it’s really about the details. When navigating somewhere on an iPhone, you’ll notice that you’ll see clearer details about lanes in a road. Lanes are depicted accurately — with road markings — and intersections show crosswalks. It not only helps with accessibility since you’ll know those elements are there, but also extends to knowing what lane you need and how to get there properly. Even neater, you’ll see proper elevation when navigating complex highways that have ground-level roads with overpasses that intersect. “At a glance, drivers can understand a complex intersection more quickly than ever before,” said Frost. “And that detail helps with that split-second decision of which turn they’re going to make. So we want it to be both safer and visually satisfying to navigate.” And if you have an iPhone and Apple Watch, you can use Apple Maps for a hands-free experience. Thanks to haptic feedback on your wrist, you can know to make a left or a right turn when using walking directions, as the watch will subtly tap on your wrist. It’s been a favorite feature of ours since wearing the watch. Dorn described the advantages as a three-pronged approach for why Apple Maps should at least be considered as your map of choice. Firstly, Apple is making a large investment into Maps to continue making it better. Privacy is central to it, in that you don’t need to make a separate account and they aren’t tracking your location for data purposes. Third is the design and ecosystem that Maps plays into. The integration with other Apple devices and services is a key aspect of this service.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Maps, which we’ve used from its launch day on September 19, 2012, has come a long, long way. If you gave up on it prior to the beginning of the rollout of the new rebuilt-from-the-ground-up Apple Maps, give it a try today. You might be very surprised. So much so that you might want to make it your go to maps app!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!