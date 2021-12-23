Apple closes eight retail stores in U.S. and Canada over COVID fears

Apple has temporarily shuttered at least eight retail stores in the U.S. and Canada over the past few days over COVID-19 fears. Apple in mid-December also reinstated its mask mandate across all U.S. stores.
Since Tuesday, Apple has closed the following locations:
• Dadeland in Miami
• The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach
• Lenox Square in Atlanta
• Cumberland Mall in Atlanta
• Highland Village in Houston
• Summit Mall in Ohio
• Pheasant Lane in New Hampshire
• Sainte-Catherine in Montreal
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Such closures have become increasingly routine in recent weeks. Before the latest round, Apple shut and reopened eight additional locations, including stores in Texas, Maryland, Hawaii, Ohio and Ottawa. The closures typically lasted a few days each. A ninth closed store — Lincoln Road in Miami Beach — remains shut. In August, Apple also temporarily closed a location in Charleston, South Carolina.
“We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” Apple said in a statement. “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.”
As Covid-19 case numbers and the omicron variant surge across the world, Apple has started to limit occupancy inside its retail stores to promote social distancing. It has also restored its mask mandate across all U.S. stores and has once again put in plexiglass dividers to protect employees.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote a week ago when Apple indefinitely delayed return of employees to its corporate offices over COVID fears:
In general, human-transmissible coronaviruses do not disappear. There is no such thing as zero-COVID.
COVID-19 is here to stay. It will very likely become endemic, yet pose less danger over time. People will acquire immunity via vaccines (effectiveness TDB) and naturally as they contract and recover from variants like omicron since the partially-effective vaccines permit not only transmissibility, but also breakthrough infections. Influenza and the four human coronaviruses that cause common colds (OC43, 229E, NL63 and HKU1) are, of course, also endemic, but a combination of annual flu vaccines and acquired immunity means that sane societies tolerate the unavoidable seasonal deaths and illnesses they bring without requiring lockdowns, masks, social distancing, indefinite return-to-work delays, etc.
At which point, if ever, will some people decide that wasting away their short lives in abject fear of a bad flu, very likely engineered by China and partially funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, in a hysterical self-defeating overreaction?
Adam Gopnik was writing about a different “disaster,” but, going on two years worth of “two weeks to slow the spread,” his words from August 2011 are a rather interesting read in late 2021 and something to bear in mind as you consume “news” media:
[T]he relentless note of incipient hysteria, the invitation to panic, the ungrounded scenarios — the overwhelming and underlying desire for something truly terrible to happen so that you could have something really hot to talk about — was still startling. We call disasters unimaginable, but all we do is imagine such things…
That, you could conclude mordantly, is the real soundtrack of our time: the amplification of the self-evident toward the creation of paralyzing, preemptive paranoia. The real purpose not to get you to do anything, but to get you so scared that all you can do is keep the television, or radio, on. This is obvious, and yet there is something truly helpful, really instructive, about experiencing it again after a month of absence and silence. Two things that ought to be apparent all the time become briefly clear to you again. First, that the media, television particularly, are amplifying devices in which tiny kernels of information become vast, terrifying structures of speculation. The news business is one in which a minimum of news is really given the business.
And second, that the reasons for this are essentially non-ideological; frightened people need news for reassurance, and want to get a more heightened experience by being frightened still more, and the business the people supplying the fright are in (which we’re in too, of course) is not really that of dispensing information but of assembling enough listeners or readers, preferably still caught in that same spirit of credulous attentiveness, to offer to advertisers or keep subscribing. — Adam Gopnik, The New Yorker, August 28, 2011
As we wrote back on March 9, 2020:
The real virus is the panic. #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak @elonmusk
We are living in a Twilight Zone episode.
Snapshot from an Apple “COVID fears” meeting of Tim Cook with his VPs:
Like silly masks, plexiglass shields are nothing more than “hygiene theater.”
To this day, not a single study has shown that plexiglass barriers actually control the virus.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-08/fortunes-spent-on-plastic-shields-with-no-proof-they-stop-covid
Good point and overall I agree with you though there is one device originally made out of glass (it could be made of plexiglas) that has proved to be an effective barrier against microbes for over 150 years. Unfortunately the device has not been adapted to be a respirator….yet.
or portable:
The devices you are showing are cones of silence and certainly not designed to prevent viruses. Very funny though.
MDN take:
“The real virus is the panic.”
Actually, the real virus is stupidity.
TruthDetector and FirstThen are clearly infected.
It may be hereditary though…
Ad hominem attacks with zero substance.
Yes, you’re a Democrat.
It’s the posts above that have zero substance. Like your post.
Is that the best insult that you can come up with, to call me a Democrat?
How unimaginative.
In all of human history, a better insult has yet to be conceived.
Enjoy the 2022 midterms!
Holding space on my DVR for the inictments!
I know. Can’t wait to see Hillary Clinton finally indicted!
U.S. States to avoid due to rampant stupidity in green:
A Christmas present for “skellum” and all Democrats from Kurt Schlichter:
America’s Christmas Present Is All the Democrats’ Dreams Dying
I love the smell of Joe Manchin in the morning … it smells like … victory.
If you survey the charred ruins of the progressives’ hopes and dreams, you will need to have a heart of stone not to burst into hysterical laughter at their pain. They were so close, so very close, and their heart’s desire was ripped from them by a senator from a sane state who had zero desire to commit ritual, political suicide to please the brother-curious likes of Ilhan Omar.
Cue the gif of a team of Joes carrying a coffin to that catchy EDM song.
Savor. Taste their pain. Biden is broken, Schumer is humiliated, the “moderate” House Dems who Mistress Pelosi commanded to vote for this abortion are doomed in 2022, and somewhere, the Murder Turtle is smiling.
It’s absolutely perfect. And the best part is, while we patriots are full of Christmas cheer, this humiliating debacle is going to make this the Democrats’ worst Kwanzaa ever.
They got really mad at Manchin – who is no conservative – and called him a “liar” because he did exactly what he said he would do for six months. Only Democrats could consider someone else dishonest for refusing to conform to their pipe dreams. The fact is that the Democrats, starting with President Asterisk, thought that Manchin would cave if they just sent enough goons to shout slogans at his houseboat. Manchin is no sissy. These weasels are so used to pseudo-men who have never been in a fistfight that they think the whole world is full of low-T wusses who will fold the second some non-binary mutant starts literally shaking.
In the wake of this circus, you had a bunch of Hollywood liberals raging for the machine in puny frustration. Bette Midler, the quintessential Democrat constituent – an aging, lonely woman filled with bile because no man wants her – had this to say about West Virginians: “What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”
Except those hillbillies broke you, Bette, which says what about you?
And Henry Winkler, usually an affable presence, suggested: “The Lincoln project should make a commercial letting West Virginia see what they WOULD have gotten From Build Back Better BUT their JOE said no. (sic)” The former Fonz seems to be unfamiliar with the Mountain State. Our Appalachian brothers and sisters are hardly going to get excited about being driven into poverty by the BBB’s climate hoax insanity just so some coastal swells can obtain indulgences from Gaia to excuse their private jets. And the sturdy, sensible folks of the hilltops and hollows are unlikely to be persuaded by the ravings of a pack of skeeves better suited to riding around in a panel van offering puppies and free candy to passing pre-teens.
In fact, Joe Manchin did a huge favor to his Democrat caucus. There are a number of Democrats who were terrified to vote for it and equally terrified not to. Joe took the heat, and a bunch of them facing tough races next year signed in relief when Joe drove a stake through BBB’s (and Biden’s) heart last weekend. The legacy media insists that the bill is super, ultra-popular, and it is … among the people that legacy media types talk to, which consists entirely of Democratic pols, Twitter blue checks, and other legacy media types. Among normal people, it’s legislative leprosy. And the Dem reps who now have to run on voting for it in swing districts know it. Thanks, Nancy!
This might well be the death knell for the entire Biden agenda, such as it is. His presidency is a total failure, with COVID still rampant, the border open, inflation, and international humiliation. It’s good that he is a failure. He’s a bad person pushing bad policies. He will go down in history as a loser, which is proper. He is a loser.
Will the Democrats, in their fury, drive Manchin out of their party? We should hope not. Better Manchin be Chuck’s problem than Mitch’s. The progressives will sputter and mutter in impotent fury about how now we’re even more doomed than before to a global warming apocalypse, and Maserati Manchin will rev his engine and laugh.
How apt was it that the West Virginian senator’s gift to Joe Biden and the rest of the Dems was a lump of coal?
Merry Chirstmas, Democrats! Cry some more (you’ll need to be in good practice once the Red Tsunami of ’22 hits)!
Wow, you have a lot of time on your hands.
Unemployed…?
Just for the record, I’m not a Democrat.
Commie Timmy keeps pushing the lies, got keep the fear going.
Tim Cook Steve’s worst mistake.