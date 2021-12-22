Apple continues to dominate stock buybacks by a wide margin

Apple continues to dominate stock buybacks with a massive $20.449 billion in share repurchases in the third quarter alone.
About 53.8% of third quarter stock buyback activity was fueled by the top 20 companies, according to new data from S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst Howard Silverblatt. The top 20 list was headlined by a who’s who of the rich and powerful in corporate America: Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Oracle and Microsoft.
“Apple continued to be the poster child for buybacks as it again spent the most of any issue, with the Q3 2021 expenditure ranked eighth highest in S&P history,” said Silverblatt.
The aggressive buying of stock by companies — which has the effect of lowering share counts and juicing earnings per share —in the third quarter was noteworthy beyond the 20 largest companies listed by Silverblatt.
Third quarter buybacks among S&P 500 companies tallied $234.6 billion, up 18% from the second quarter and 130.5% from one year ago. For the 12-months ended September 2021, buybacks totaled $742.2 billion — up 21.8% year-over-year.
MacDailyNews Take: In distant second place was Alphabet Inc. with $15.033 billion spent on buybacks. In 12 months thru September 2021, Apple spent a whopping $92.527 billion on buybacks compared to distant No.2 Meta (Facebook) with $44.705 billion.
For perspective, the market value of Mercedes-maker Daimler is $74.554 billion.
MacDailyNews is on the upside of Apple stock like no other Apple product news sites. Kudos to you for that, trying to help the average person. I have also commented on some of the articles encouraging people to understand that Apple stock is a particularly low risk way to gain financial strength. There is no excuse for the many people reading these articles and comments not to understand the ability to take your hard earned money and put it to work for you.
Unfortunately in comments (and some ratings to my comments) people down vote it. One can only lead horse to water, you can’t make them drink. Companies like Apple (and a few others) only come along once on a great while. And stock buy back is just icing on the cake, another example of this stock taking your money and making it into more for you.
For people who don’t understand this buyback concept. You and 3 other people own a company worth 1 million dollars. So each owner has 250,000 dollar ownership. However, the company makes so much money it decides to buy out one owner for 250,000 — just eliminating that ownership stake in the company. Now their are 3 owners of this million dollar company. Do the math, each owner now has 333,000 of ownership in the company. See how that works?
Unless you think Market Cap does not include the money used to buy out the hypothetical owner, the actual valuation has been reduced by the amount paid out to that owner. Recovering the market cap to it’s prior state is when the stock responds to reach a higher price due to the ‘demand’ created by the buyout that will compensate for the amount paid out. So when the buy out of that owner settles, the initial Marketcap is actually closer to $750K than $1M.