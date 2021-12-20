Stock futures tumble on Omicron COVID variant fears

U.S. stock index futures tumbled more than 1% on Monday, dragged by concerns about the impact of tighter restrictions on the global economy over fears of the Omicron COVID variant.

Surging global cases from the Omicron variant has sparked worries in financial markets, as many European nations and Britain weigh the possibility of curbs during Christmas.

Reuters:

Travel stocks fell the most in premarket trading. United Airlines dropped 3.4% to lead declines among major U.S. carriers, while a 4% slide in Royal Caribbean Cruises led the fall among cruise operators. Mega-cap growth stocks extended their fall from the previous session, with Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft Corp down between 1.4% and 2.2%. Wall Street’s main indexes ended lower on Friday as market participants digested the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on November 26, 2021 on which day, AAPL closed at $156.81:

Discount AAPL sale! Never pass up an opportunity to profit from irrational panic.

