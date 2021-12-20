Stock futures tumble on Omicron COVID variant fears

U.S. stock index futures tumbled more than 1% on Monday, dragged by concerns about the impact of tighter restrictions on the global economy over fears of the Omicron COVID variant.
Surging global cases from the Omicron variant has sparked worries in financial markets, as many European nations and Britain weigh the possibility of curbs during Christmas.
Travel stocks fell the most in premarket trading. United Airlines dropped 3.4% to lead declines among major U.S. carriers, while a 4% slide in Royal Caribbean Cruises led the fall among cruise operators.
Mega-cap growth stocks extended their fall from the previous session, with Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft Corp down between 1.4% and 2.2%.
Wall Street’s main indexes ended lower on Friday as market participants digested the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on November 26, 2021 on which day, AAPL closed at $156.81:
Discount AAPL sale! Never pass up an opportunity to profit from irrational panic.
11 Comments
“I will take care of this. I will end this [COVID].” – Puppet Biden, October 2020
“You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” – Puppet Biden, July 2021
Believed only by gullible rubes from the left side of the IQ bell curve.
Biden’s approval dips to new low, PBS, Dec 20, 2021
“Perhaps the most alarming drop for the White House and Democrats heading into the midterm election year is Biden’s support among independents. Two-thirds of independent voters disapprove of Biden, including half who strongly disapprove. Both numbers are up at least 30 points since he took office. Just 29 percent of independents approve of his job performance.”
Those 29% occupy the far left of the IQ bell curve.
“Washington Post-ABC News poll released over the weekend showed Republicans with an unprecedented 10-point advantage among registered voters on the “generic ballot” — i.e., whether people prefer a generic Republican for Congress to a generic Democrat. Republicans led on that measure 51 percent to 41 percent. None of more than 100 previous Post-ABC News polls showed such a large GOP advantage, including on the eve of Republican wave elections such as 2010 and 2014.” — Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post, November 18, 2021
See you after the midterms next November, with the mail-in fraud that installed the Puppet Biden having already been and soon to be curtailed in many states
It’s going to be an absolute Democrat bloodbath! 😀
whats crazy is today in 2021 President Carter has better mental fitness than President Biden. President Biden actually looks older than Carter our at least similar age.
For you delusional CNN viewers who never get a whiff of what real people are thinking:
The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency
It’s time to admit it. Less than a year in, Joe Biden’s is a failed presidency. Biden knows it, the press knows it, and voters know it. And our foreign adversaries like China and Russia know it.
It’s also time to look at the “cabal” of business, labor and political leaders who foisted the Biden administration on us. That won’t be hard, as they were openly bragging about their efforts less than a year ago.
The failure is obvious. The administration is so desperate, it’s begging the press for better coverage. (What, they’re supposed to lie about gas and food prices? I guess so.) The Chinese and Russians are moving aggressively against the United States and its allies, on the ground, on the seas and even in outer space, because they don’t fear repercussions from a tired, incoherent president who presides over an administration of woke incompetents and Obama retreads.
And voters? Voters know firsthand. A staggering 63 percent of them think the country is on the wrong track, according to this week’s Wall Street Journal poll. Only 27 percent think it’s on the right track. Forty-six percent expect the economy to get worse; only 30 percent think it will get better. Far more expect inflation to worsen than to improve…
Hispanic voters — the Democrats’ great demographic hope for national dominance — no longer lean Democratic but are now evenly split between the parties. Economic issues are a particular concern, and it’s easy to see why: With grocery and gas prices skyrocketing, with rents climbing and with supply-chain, border and crime-related economic issues, the outlook is poor. It’ll take more than another lame Bill Kristol column accusing Donald Trump of racism to distract them from that.
Normally when you get a bad president, voters are to blame. They decided what they wanted and, in H.L. Mencken’s famous phrase, deserve to get it good and hard. But in saddling America with the Biden administration, the voters got more than a nudge.
As Time Magazine reported shortly after the 2020 election, a “cabal” — Time’s word — of “left-wing activists and business titans” worked to get rid of Trump. It pushed mail-in voting. It moved to block election fraud suits brought by Trump and supporters. It employed social media censorship to mute pro-Trump arguments and amplify anti-Trump arguments. It sponsored protests.
Time calls this a “conspiracy to save the election,” but in truth it was a conspiracy to save the election for the Democrats. The consequences in terms of lost faith in democracy have been severe, but the worst effect is that the winning ticket was never seriously vetted by the media or the campaign process. As a result, we have a president whose mental capacity is openly doubted by much of the nation.
And the line of succession isn’t much better: Kamala Harris’ competence is mocked even by fellow Democrats, and her own staffers are lining up to jump ship. Harris didn’t win a single delegate in the Democratic primary and is polling even worse than Biden. And third in line is 81-year-old Nancy Pelosi, who seems energetic and sharp only by comparison with our aging chief executive.
In a normal campaign, Biden’s weaknesses would have been obvious. Normal candidates endure grueling schedules with frequent speaking events that mercilessly reveal any shortages of energy or intellect. It’s now clear that had Biden had to do that, a majority of voters would have seen him as unfit.
But the “cabal” ensured that the press didn’t pressure him to leave his basement. Questions about his abilities were silenced. And the press also helped by drumming up and deploying COVID hysteria against Trump, sometimes openly hoping that it would harm him, other times deploying the hysteria to support mail-in ballots and other questionable practices.
Time’s piece says, “It sounds like a paranoid fever dream — a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.”
But that’s OK because, we’re told, “They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.”
Were they? Were they really?
America now faces a dangerous time, internationally, domestically and economically, with obviously inadequate leadership at the top. If disaster ensues, the people who openly bragged about their efforts to install the Biden administration may wish they had kept quiet.
— Glenn H. Reynolds, The New York Post, December 9, 2021
Got to keep the virus in the headlines 24/7 until the midterms. That way the dems will have mail in ballots.
Only until the midterms? So early? What about the general in ’24? Oh, and don’t forget about the insurrection what wasn’t an insurrection… Ms Fancy Nancypants has to keep that charade going for as many YEARS as possible
So now we worry about flu season?
this is a wonderful site for Mac news. I don’t understand the constant hijacking of it by partisan zealots to advance trumpism. aren’t there other sites for that?
There’s a simple explanation:
Empty vessels make the most noise.
I like the hijackers. They make a lot of sense, like insurrectionists. Better than idiots who have no idea how many sexes there are and who think more windmills will satisfy the electric needs when we are all mandated to drive electric cars and all airlines have to switch their fleets to electric jets. More hijackers.
Quod erat demonstrandum….