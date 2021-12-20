Apple reportedly to update Apple Silicon chips in 18-month cycle

According to a new report from the Taiwanese Commercial Times, Apple plans to update its Apple Silicon chips on an 18-month cycle, compared to the annual upgrade cycle of macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS operating systems, and iPhone and Apple Watch hardware.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The report, which largely echoes previously reported information, said that industry sources have pointed towards an 18-month upgrade cycle for Apple silicon chips. With that, the report claims that the next generation of Apple silicon, M2, will launch in the second half of 2022 and is codenamed Staten, with “‌M2‌ Pro” and “‌M2‌ Max” chips expected to launch in the first half of 2023. A machine translation of the report reads: According to sources in the supply chain industry, Apple Silicon will be updated every 18 months in the future. In the second half of 2022, Apple will first launch the M2 processor code-named Staten, and in the first half of 2023, it will launch the new M2X processor architecture code-named Rhodes, and release two processors such as M2 Pro and M2 Max according to the different graphics cores. Apple’s M2 series processors all use the 4-nanometer process, and will be updated to the M3 series processors after an 18-month cycle. It is expected that they will be mass-produced using TSMC’s 3-nanometer process.

MacDailyNews Take: The sooner the Intel shackles are dispatched from the entire Mac family, the better. No more Intel-handicapped Macs!

Bring on the Apple Silicon Mac Pro!

