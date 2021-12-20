The big iPhone news is likely to be a major redesign to the flagship iPhones in autumn 2022, and part of that redesign just might finally be the elimination of the Lightning port. Expect Apple to usher in the port-free iPhone in 2022.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

If Apple hasn’t made the move to USB-C on flagship iPhones already, I don’t think it’s going to. 2020’s redesign would have been the time to do it. That’s because I believe (and I have no inside knowledge—this is just my instinct based on covering Apple for the past few years) that Apple hasn’t moved from Lightning to USB-C because it’s going to skip USB-C altogether and go straight to a port-free, wirelessly charging iPhone. Otherwise, expect a continued emphasis on big screens and better cameras—two of the three big things (alongside battery life) consumers most often say they want when polled about their smartphone preferences.

MacDailyNews Take: In 2019, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would launch an iPhone in 2021 that doesn’t include a Lightning connector. Apple will only remove the Lightning port from the highest-end iPhone, creating a “completely wireless experience,” Ming-Chi Kuo write at the time. We believe he was simply a year early with his prediction.

This will also neatly obliterate the EU’s shortsighted, innovation-stagnating “USB-C ports for all” dictate.

A port-free iPhone would be perfect for significantly increasing water resistance while also saving space that could be used for more battery or other components – it’s a win-win! — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2019

