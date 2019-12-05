Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple plans to remove the Lightning connector for port-free, ‘completely wireless’ iPhone

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch an iPhone in 2021 that doesn’t include a Lightning connector. Apple will only remove the Lightning port from the highest-end iPhone, creating a “completely wireless experience,” Kuo wrote in a note to client Thursday.
The removal of the Lightning cable, along with other differentiating updates, will boost shipments and the average selling price of the high-end iPhone models, Kuo, a top Apple analyst, wrote. Without the connector, the top-tier iPhone would provide a “completely wireless experience,” Kuo said.
Speculation has been building for several years that Apple plans to remove the Lightning [port from iPhone].
MacDailyNews Take: A port-free iPhone would be perfect for significantly increasing water resistance while also saving space that could be used for more battery or other components – it’s a win-win!
Cue the public outrage, followed by a wave of sales
And copycats!!!
First they’ll make fun of it in commercials, then their next phones will do the same thing.
Sorry, but I don’t yet know of a stereo wireless microphone. I like the Lightning port- it’s also faster than wireless charging. Can’t see this as very much of a win- sorry…
An opportunity for a new “dongle”?
Apple’s “port” changes are like Trump’s trade deal updates.