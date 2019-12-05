Apple releases Clips 2.1 with Memoji and Animoji, new stickers, and more

Today’s update to Clips, Apple’s free video creation app for iPhone and iPad, allows users to tap into the fun and creativity of Memoji and Animoji characters. Users can now easily share personal video messages, slideshows, school projects and mini movies with more personality than ever. Animated stickers and emoji can now follow the movements of a user’s face for fun selfie videos using the front-facing camera on iPhone and iPad. The update also brings all-new stickers featuring Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a new winter-themed poster just in time for the holidays.

With this update, Memoji created and customized in the Messages app on iOS will automatically appear in Clips. Users can also layer their Animoji and Memoji video clips with all their favorite existing features in Clips like artistic filters, animated text, music, stickers and more. Animoji characters can even be changed in a video after it’s already recorded. And with the wider field of view included with the new front-facing camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, users can fit more in the frame when recording selfie videos.

Animated stickers and emoji can now follow the movements of a user’s face when using the front-facing camera on iPhone and iPad — so whether users are moving up and down, left and right, or towards and away from the camera, fun objects like sunglasses and speech bubbles stay connected to their face for an even more interactive video experience.

Clips 2.1 also includes:

• A “Let it Snow” poster that beautifully captures the feeling of winter weather.

• Seven new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stickers.

• Support for right-to-left languages including Arabic and Hebrew.

With Clips, users can create personal video messages, slideshows, school projects and mini-movies with amazing features like Live Titles that automatically generates animated captions from a user’s voice, and 360-degree immersive Selfie Scenes on iPhone. Clips lets users add personality to their videos with dozens of filters, animated stickers and full-screen animated posters. The app includes more than 60 soundtracks that automatically adjust to match the length of videos. And Clips uses the content and subjects in a video to make intelligent sharing suggestions via Messages, making it fast and simple to share with others.

Clips 2.1 is available today as a free update on the App Store and is compatible with iPhone 6s and iPhone SE or later, iPad Air 2 or later and iPod touch (7th generation), running iOS 13 or later and iPadOS 13 or later. New Animoji and Memoji features, along with the Selfie Scenes feature, require iPhone or iPad Pro with TrueDepth camera.

MacDailyNews Note: More info and download link via Apple’s App Store here.