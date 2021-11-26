Apple stock gets bit

Investment bank Wedbush is reporting this morning that despite chip deficits and supply chain hurdles, Apple is on pace to sell 10 million iPhones this Black Friday weekend. Nevertheless, Apple stock finished down $5.13 (-3.17%) at $156.81.
Rich Smith for The Motley Fool:
As The Fly reports this morning, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives is “seeing shortages in many Apple stores” — which sounds like bad news, but is actually more evidence that Apple’s iPhones are selling like proverbial hotcakes. In fact, according to the analyst, “10 million iPhones” could be just the beginning of the good news; through Christmas, Ives thinks Apple could move as many as 40 million units. Suffice it to say that Wedbush thinks this is bullish news for Apple stock, and will help the stock reach the bank’s $185 price target.
Sadly, though, it seems investors are sufficiently shook up by today’s news about a new coronavirus variant that’s popped up in South Africa that they’re selling stocks no matter what good news they have to report (which is why the S&P 500 is down 2.2% already).
Once the panic passes, though, investors may realize that today was a great day to invest in Apple stock.
MacDailyNews Take: Discount AAPL sale! Never pass up an opportunity to profit from irrational panic.
5 Comments
I remembers the days when it got bit 40%. Too many panty waist millennials here.
What I have learned from the start of the pandemic is that it was actually in Apple favor because a lot of people and companies had to renew or buy electronic devices.
if another variant, that is vaccine resistant, is truly breaking out then that will lead to more lockdowns and stimulus checks both or which will be good for AAPL. I understand why stocks like cruise ships took a hit but AAPL should pop
Moral of the story: The world needs to be Covid-proof for the pandemic to end. Just like climate change, nature doesn’t give a rat’s rear end about nations and lines drawn on maps.
It somewhat puzzles me what the connection is between the Covid-19 variant and a slightly greater sell-off of Apple stock. It doesn’t matter to me as it’s only a few percent. Even if it was more, Apple would simply buy back more stock for the same amount of money. It’s just so weird. I can understand why Boeing sold-off hard. It’s either some algorithm trading or more people are buying Apple stock on margin. It shouldn’t have anything to do with sales or production because every hardware tech company should be in the same boat. I can never figure what exactly drives the market. In a week, this little blip won’t even matter for Apple longs like myself. Today didn’t bother me at all in financial terms. I’m simply trying to figure out why these sudden sell-offs happen, but I’m sure I’ll never find out. Whenever it happens, I certainly won’t be dumping my Apple stock. That much I know.