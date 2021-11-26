Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple AR headset with Mac-level computing power coming in 2022

According to a new research report from Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s widely expected augmented reality (AR) headset project is poised to appear late next year with the first device carrying a pair of processors to offer Mac-level computing power.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

Kuo says the initial AR headset will be able to operate independently without needing to be tethered to a Mac or iPhone, and Apple is intending it to support a “comprehensive range of applications” with an eye toward replacing the ‌iPhone‌ within ten years. We predict that Apple’s AR headset to be launched in 4Q22 will be equipped with two processors. The higher-end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac, whereas the lower-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing. The power management unit (PMU) design of the high-end processor… has the same level of computing power as M1. In addition to AR, Kuo says the headset will also be able to support virtual reality (VR) experiences thanks to a pair of 4K Micro OLED displays from Sony, which require the computing horsepower of an M1-like chip.

MacDailyNews Take: In February, The Information reported that the Apple headset would display video of the real world to people wearing it with a price point around $3,000 — making the product an enterprise-focused offering, not for the consumer market.

If priced at $3,000, we expect Apple’s headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses for arrive around 2025.

