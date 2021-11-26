Apple resumes sales to Turkey with 25% inflationary price hike

Earlier this week, Apple halted sales in its online store in Turkey in response to a worsening inflation crisis in the country. Now, the company has resumed sales in Turkey with an avaerage 25% price increase across the board.

Report.az:

Apple has resumed sales by raising the prices of its own products in the Turkish market by an average of 25%. The company was forced to suspend sales through its official website in the country due to the sharp depreciation of the lira… The exchange rate of the Turkish lira against the US dollar has decreased by 80 percent since the outset of the year.

MacDailyNews Take: Once again, healthy economies, consumer confidence, and consumer spending are essential to Apple in every market in which it operates.

‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021

Inflation is repudiation. — Calvin Coolidge

When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill. And when government does it for 40 years, the bill comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident. — Ronald Reagan

Introducing Apple Bağdat Caddesi, our beautiful new store in Istanbul. We’re glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space. pic.twitter.com/BtJiGDAeqq — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 22, 2021

