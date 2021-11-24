Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.53, or 0.33%, to $161.94, a new all-time closing high. The stock on Monday traded as high as $165.70, marking a new all-time intraday high.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $115.17.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 66,048,978 was below Apple’s average trading volume of 77,880,857 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.87.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.657 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.657T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.537T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.946T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.816T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.121T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $948.747B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $643.395B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $626.012B

• Walmart (WMT) – $408.627B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $317.987B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $291.591B

• Disney (DIS) – $275.004B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $234.247B

• Intel (INTC) – $202.374B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $190.561B

• Sony (SONY) – $154.820B

• IBM (IBM) – $104.627B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $101.296B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.791B

• Dell (DELL) – $43.841B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $37.997B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $40.845B

• Nokia (NOK) – $32.466B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.837B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.803B

• Sonos (SONO) – $4.039B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $80.472M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $58.442M

