Cathie Wood says Apple should’ve bought Tesla, but ‘we’re happy they didn’t’

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood told CNBC on Wednesday that Apple should’ve bought Tesla and would’ve owned the electric vehicle market. “We’re happy they didn’t,” said Wood, a longtime TSLA uber-bull and believer in CEO Elon Musk.

Matthew J. Belvedere for CNBC:

Closely watched money manager Cathie Wood told CNBC on Wednesday that Apple could have owned the driverless vehicle market by purchasing Tesla when given the chance during the electric vehicle maker’s troubled Model 3 ramp-up. “We’ve been watching Apple very carefully for years now. Because what is an autonomous vehicle? It’s the ultimate mobile device,” she said in a wide-ranging “Squawk Box” interview. Wood — a longtime Tesla uber-bull and shareholder and believer in CEO Elon Musk — told CNBC, “This should have been Apple’s market. Apple should have bought Tesla, actually when they were given the opportunity. We’re happy they didn’t.” Musk revealed, in a tweet in December 2020, that he reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook “during the darkest days for the Model 3 program” about the possibility of selling Tesla ”(for 1/10 of our current value).” Musk said Cook “refused to take the meeting.”

During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: So, what’s the unspoken reason why Wood is happy that Apple didn’t purchase Tesla?

Because Musk would’ve be out and Tesla instead headed by Apple management instead.

One shoots for the stars and the other counts beans.

