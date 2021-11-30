There will be no metaverse without Apple leading the way, as usual

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s year-long seeding of the term “metaverse” on investor calls and the subsequent renaming of Facebook to Meta have compelled others to use “metaverse” as a strategic talking point when discussing an internet based on virtual objects and avatars in the coming years, but, as usual, it’s Apple who will lead the move into the metaverse. If not, there will be no metaverse of significance.

Adario Strange for Quartz:

Among the Big Tech leaders with the ability to truly mainstream the metaverse, Apple stands out based on its track record of ushering skeptical consumers into new ways of computing. The most recent signal that Apple is poised to lead the move into the metaverse comes from Apple-focused analyst Mind-Chi Kuo, who says that Apple will unveil its own AR wearable toward the end of next year. In Kuo’s latest TF International Securities report, he writes that the device will be “launched in 4Q22 [and] will be equipped with two processors. The higher-end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac, whereas the lower-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing.” The headset will, according to Kuo, also have the ability to deliver VR experiences… Apple is primed to stake its claim in the metaverse with a wearable device that could become as ubiquitous as AirPods, and the iPhone before it.

MacDailyNews Take: Even if the metaverse is nothing more than “Second Life” redux, Apple’s AR smartglasses will be indispensable.

The Apple Glasses will be the key as holding up slabs of glass as “windows” is suboptimal. When we’re running in a race, for example, we don’t want to have to hold an iPhone or even glance at an Apple Watch, but with a pair of Apple Glasses constantly overlaying time, pace, splits, etc. it’ll be ideal! — MacDailyNews, September 6, 2019

Information instantly accessible right in front of your eyes will enhance virtually (pun intended) everything. The next step after that, of course, will be chips implanted into our brains, as humans become cyborgs. It’s inevitable.

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017

Re: Apple leading the way, as we wrote over a decade ago:

Apple leads. The rest follow at a great distance.

