Jony Ive confirms ‘LoveFrom’ continues to work for Apple in some capacity

Former Apple design guru Jony Ive has confirmed that his ‘LoveFrom’ design firm, co-funded with Marc Newson, continues to work for Apple in some unknown capacity.

Apple announced on June 27, 2019 that Ive would depart the company, stating that, along with fellow Apple industrial designer Marc Newson, he would start an independent firm named LoveFrom which would work with Apple as its primary client.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Ive left Apple in 2019 to create his own independent design consultancy, LoveFrom, following nearly three decades at the company. While going independent has given Ive the chance to work with other companies, the firm he founded is still connected to Apple… The wide-ranging interview, titled “Designing for the Future We Want to Inhabit,” had Ive discussing his history with Apple, including its development of wearable devices like AirPods and the Apple Watch, the potential future of wearable technology with under-skin devices, and other futuristic areas… Speaking to Vogue editor-in-chief and Conde Nast COO Anna Wintour at the RE:Wired event on Monday, Ive advised his LoveFrom team is still working with Apple. Ive declined to provide details about what exactly that entailed…

MacDailyNews Take: Nobody wants to own up to the MacBook Pro’s needless notch, (but we know it was born on the iPhone X when Ive oversaw Apple’s design team).

