Arete ups Apple price target to $180

No Comments

Arete analyst Richard Kramer raised the firm’s price target on Apple to $180 from $168, reiterating a “Buy” rating on the shares.

Apple stock nears buy point

In a research note to clients, Kramer says that Apple is primed to benefit from the wide-ranging refresh of its product portfolio at a time when investors are “fretting over near-term chip shortages.”

Kramer’s fiscal 2022 estimates for Mac, iPad, and iPhone are all above analysts’ consensus expectations, he notes.

MacDailyNews Take: From Richard Kramer’s lips to Mr. Market’s ears!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , ,