Arete ups Apple price target to $180

Arete analyst Richard Kramer raised the firm’s price target on Apple to $180 from $168, reiterating a “Buy” rating on the shares.

In a research note to clients, Kramer says that Apple is primed to benefit from the wide-ranging refresh of its product portfolio at a time when investors are “fretting over near-term chip shortages.”

Kramer’s fiscal 2022 estimates for Mac, iPad, and iPhone are all above analysts’ consensus expectations, he notes.

MacDailyNews Take: From Richard Kramer’s lips to Mr. Market’s ears!

