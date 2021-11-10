‘Finch,’ starring Tom Hanks, sets all-time audience record for Apple TV+

Apple’s just opened “Finch,” starring Tom Hanks, has set a new all-time audience record for Apple TV+ since it debuted on the streaming service last Friday.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

While Apple isn’t generally transparent about audience number specifics, insiders said that the Miguel Sapochnik-directed apocalyptic drama became Apple TV+’s most watch film by eclipsing Hanks’ previous Apple film, the WWII thriller Greyhound. Apple would not divulge specific numbers but sources said that Finch premiered in over 100 countries, more than doubled its opening day audience as the weekend progressed, and generated the largest opening weekend ever on the two-year old Apple TV+. Apple TV+ has been on a roll, with the Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Foundation, and Invasion, all of which have turned in strong worldwide numbers for the service, insiders said.

MacDailyNews Take: We saw Finch and liked it more than we expected we would after reading the early lukewarm pre-release reviews. Tom Hanks delivers fannies in the seats, as they used to say; now eyeballs on the big screen TV.

Next up for Hanks on Apple TV+ is the $200+ million limited series Masters of the Air, executive produced by some guy named Steven Spielberg, Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, which may itself set new all-time audience records for Apple TV+.

