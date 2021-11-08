Farmville-maker Zynga’s ad business in focus as Apple’s App Tracking Transparency stings

Zynga’s ad revenue will be in focus when the company reports results on Monday, as investors track the impact of recent changes in Apple’s App Tracking Transparency privacy policy on the “FarmVille” maker’s ability to target ads and attract gamers.

Reuters:

Apple Inc launched its privacy update in April, making it hard for third-play apps to track iPhone users without their consent and leading to warnings from several social media firms, including Meta Platforms Inc and Snap Inc. The “Empires & Puzzles” owner, during its second-quarter earnings call, had warned that pressure on ad revenue and bookings would be more pronounced in the third quarter, given the adoption of Apple’s privacy changes. Roughly 85% of iOS users updated to the recent version of the operating system as of July, data from analytics firm Newzoo shows. However, opt-in rate for users to allow tracking was relatively low, according to app monetization specialist Fyber.

MacDailyNews Take: A business model that depends on tracking users without their consent is a flawed business model.

Privacy means people know what they’re signing up for, in plain English and repeatedly. I believe people are smart and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you’re going to do with their data. — Steve Jobs

