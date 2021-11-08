Twitter, Uber, and other firms are giving their engineers M1 Max MacBook Pros

Twitter, Uber, and many other tech companies are upgrading their engineers’ Macs with the incredibly powerful M1 Max MacBook Pro with 64 GB of RAM.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

It all started with Uber employer Mahyar McDonald, who shared on Twitter that “all active iOS Engineers at Uber are getting upgraded to 16″ M1 Max MacBook Pros with 64GB of RAM.” He even says that this includes new hires, which also made his post very popular.

A week later, a senior employee of Twitter, John Szumski, shared similar news: “I’m excited to be rolling out fully loaded M1 Max MBPs to all of Twitter’s iOS & Android engineers! We’re seeing improvements in both top-line performance and thermal throttling that currently plague our Intel builds.”

On Linkedin, The Pragmatic Engineer‘s Gergely Orosz also noted that apart from these companies, Shopify is also giving “the latest M1 MacBook Pros to engineers… Orosz also shared some tidbits about why these big tech companies are spending so much money on these machines:

How much time would a $4,000, top-of-the market machine like the M1 shave off from each build? How much total time over 2 years? How much “value” does this time mean per engineer? With the M1, the answer is a no-brainier. The $4,000 per engineer spent will bring back *so* much more productivity versus top-of-the-market Intel ones, including the 2021 one.