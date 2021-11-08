Apple Mac takes 24% share of U.S. laptop market

With MacBooks accounting for nearly 1 in 4 laptops sold in America, Apple is the third most-owned brand with 24% U.S. market share as of October 2021, according to Statista data. HP and Dell, makers of cheap Windows and Chrome OS PC laptops have 35% and 27% shares of the U.S. laptop market, respectively.

Justinas Baltrusaitis for Finbold:

Acer has a share of 13% to rank fourth, followed by Lenovo at 12%. Samsung has the lowest market share at 7%. The data on U.S. laptop market share is based on Statista Global Consumer Survey conducted between Jul 2020-Sep 2021 which surveyed 4,792 U.S. respondents aged between 18-64 years. Laptops ownership is on a household level. Apple is considered to have the best customer service of any laptop brand, and their laptops typically give a great user experience. The user experience has remained Apple’s main selling point, with other competitors attempting to replicate it. For example, consumers who already own other Apple hardware can start operating the MAC seamlessly from the point of purchase.

MacDailyNews Take: Watch out, Dell, real notebook computers that vastly outperform anything Dell can offer, are about to zoom on by – powered by the superior Macintosh operating system and Apple Silicon!

