Apple Mac takes 24% share of U.S. laptop market

With MacBooks accounting for nearly 1 in 4 laptops sold in America, Apple is the third most-owned brand with 24% U.S. market share as of October 2021, according to Statista data. HP and Dell, makers of cheap Windows and Chrome OS PC laptops have 35% and 27% shares of the U.S. laptop market, respectively.
Acer has a share of 13% to rank fourth, followed by Lenovo at 12%. Samsung has the lowest market share at 7%. The data on U.S. laptop market share is based on Statista Global Consumer Survey conducted between Jul 2020-Sep 2021 which surveyed 4,792 U.S. respondents aged between 18-64 years. Laptops ownership is on a household level.
Apple is considered to have the best customer service of any laptop brand, and their laptops typically give a great user experience. The user experience has remained Apple’s main selling point, with other competitors attempting to replicate it. For example, consumers who already own other Apple hardware can start operating the MAC seamlessly from the point of purchase.
MacDailyNews Take: Watch out, Dell, real notebook computers that vastly outperform anything Dell can offer, are about to zoom on by – powered by the superior Macintosh operating system and Apple Silicon!
With the M1 series of processors and a fair bit of post Jony Ive industrial design, it looks like Apple finally has the formula for cracking top three PC market share!
Given that Windows and Google Chrome are splitting the rest of the market, Apple may be on track to take the top spot in desktop operating systems in the near future. Once the unwashed masses get a taste of macOS and it’s tight integration with iOS and Apple services, Windows and Chrome are gonna start really feeling the heat…
Relax Microsoft.. you’ll always be a reliable PC for gaming.
Still rocking my mid-2012 13″ MacBook Pro w/ 500GB SSD and 16 GB RAM (and fairly new battery).
Superdrive, Magsafe, Firewire 800, USB 3,Thunderbolt and the nice touchpad are all still working just fine.
Buuuuuut…..since Apple finally got serious about laptops again, looks like I might be retiring the 10 year old in a few months for a travel-ready, desktop replacing 16″ M1 Pro with the same RAM/SSD numbers.
And THEN it’ll be getting close to retirement time for my full blown 2013 Incred-iMac 27″ which now resides with the Misses (then I’ll be “fool blown”…..er, nevermind)
My M1 Mini is great but it will then be relegated to music and video server.
Also the Misses last gen Intel Air is still dependably serving HER needs…..
Roger the TT. Same set up[ here. Paid for itself many times over and still rocking. 😉
I suppose that’s a pretty decent market share percentage considering Windows OS is by far the most dominant computer OS. Windows laptops will always be much cheaper than whatever Apple offers, so we should be thankful Apple has come this far. Most consumers simply don’t need very powerful laptops to do whatever they need to do. Apple has no serious interest in gaining laptop market share, so it’s not going to go much higher.