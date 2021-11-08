Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 finale hits top 10 in streaming ratings

The Season 2 finale of “Ted Lasso” was strong enough to push the Apple TV+ Emmy-sweeping comedy series into the top 10 among all subscription video on demand programs.

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis made history as the first lead actor in a freshman comedy series to be honored with Emmy Awards for both a lead performance and best series.
Mónica Marie Zorrilla for Variety:

Notable insights from the streaming content lists include the Season 2 finale of Apple TV Plus’ Emmy-sweeper “Ted Lasso.” The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy ranked No. 9 among all SVOD programs put the show on the overall top 10 list at ninth place and fifth place in the SVOD originals category with 507MM.

During its second week of availability, classic sitcom “Seinfeld” drove 590MM on Netflix. About 25% of the streaming audience for the show for the week was born after “Seinfeld” originally debuted on NBC on July 5, 1989.

The week of Oct. 4 was encompassed the premiere of Dave Chappelle’s highly controversial Netflix standup comedy special “The Closer,” which… debuted in seventh place on the Top 10 Originals List and amassed nearly 400MM. About 40% of the audience was comprised of Black men, per Nielsen.

MacDailyNews Take: Strong showing for the Apple TV+ tentpole “Ted Lasso!”

