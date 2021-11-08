Netflix to release games individually via Apple’s App Store, not within streaming app

Last week, Netflix rolled out its new gaming service on Android. The games are installed individually via the Google Play Store and operate as stand-alone apps. it’s expected Netflix will employ the same methodology to Apple’s App Store.

Mark Gruman for Bloomberg News:

Apple’s App Store rules don’t allow third parties to build all-in-one gaming service apps. Those rules have prevented Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia from launching on iOS devices in any meaningful way.

To access the well over a billion iPhone and iPad users, developers have had to release their services on the web, which is a far subpar experience to native software.

Because of Apple’s ban on all-in-one services, the current individual app implementation on Android of the Netflix service gives us a preview of how the Netflix offering will function on iOS.

Netflix has been actively testing games on iOS, and—according to code discovered by developer Steve Moser and shared with Power On—Netflix will release all of its games on Apple’s App Store individually and let users launch the games via the Netflix app. They won’t all be downloadable and playable within the app itself.