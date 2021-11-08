Apple hires Tesla’s chief of autonomous vehicle software for ‘Project Titan’

Apple has hired a former engineer from Tesla, Christopher “CJ” Moore, for its “Project Titan” team working on the development of autonomous vehicles, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”
Mark Gurman and Dana Hull for Bloomberg News:
Moore is working on the effort’s software, reporting to Stuart Bowers, another former Tesla executive who joined Apple at the end of last year. Bowers had led Tesla’s Autopilot team before departing in mid-2019.
At Tesla, Moore implied that Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had overstated the capabilities of the Autopilot software. Earlier this year, California Department of Motor Vehicles officials interviewed Moore as part of investigations into the self-driving software. The department asked Moore about Musk claiming that Teslas would be capable of fully autonomous driving this year.
Moore signaled in response that Musk’s statements didn’t “match engineering reality,” according to a DMV memo summarizing the conversation. For many years, Musk has said he believes Tesla is close to releasing so-called Level 5 autonomy features, which would mean the cars can operate without human intervention. The current system, known as Level 2, requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel.
MacDailyNews Take: Tesla drivers, how much do you trust autopilot?
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
3 Comments
When you can’t beat them ….use slander.
The initial innovation of Car will be in how it stores energy and how it is recharged, not autonomous driving. Apple must make Car more convenient to own and operate, compared to today’s conventional cars (including hybrids). If it’s just another electric car, Apple shouldn’t do it at all. Like iPhone was NOT just another smartphone with tiny physical keyboard and stylus, it was significantly better. Autonomous driving comes later, it’s not what initially makes Car significantly better.
I think you’re on the right lines there. Apple only enters a market when it’s product is clearly differentiated from existing products.
Apple has shown a lot of interest in innovative battery technologies and if they solve the problems affecting existing batteries, it leaves clear blue water between Apple and everybody else.