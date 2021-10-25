Apple working on Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring for Apple Watch Series 8

According to a new report, Apple suppliers are currently developing components for next-generation sensors bound for the Apple Watch Series 8 that will offer the tentpole feature of Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

According to a paywalled report from DigiTimes, Apple and its suppliers have begun working on short-wavelength infrared sensors, a commonly used sensor type for health devices. The new sensors, likely to be fitted on the back of the Apple Watch, will enable the device to measure the amount of sugar in a wearer’s blood. According to The Wall Street Journal, blood glucose level is one of multiple health metrics Apple is looking to add to the Apple Watch. According to The Wall Street Journal, however, Apple is facing challenges in incorporating blood glucose capabilities into the Apple Watch. Current methods of measuring blood glucose levels include taking a sample of blood and using a medical-grade device. With the Apple Watch, Apple would be looking to take a typically invasive medical practice and make it non-invasive… What Apple has in store for the next Apple Watch remains unclear, but the radical redesign that was rumored for the Series 7 but never materialized could make an appearance.

MacDailyNews Take: Initially envisioned by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Apple engineers were tasked with developing sensors that can non-invasively and continuously monitor blood sugar levels to better treat diabetes. Before his death, Jobs envisioned wearable devices, like smartwatches, being used to monitor important vitals, such as oxygen levels, heart rate and blood glucose, as Christina Farr reported for CNBC back in 2017.

If achieved, Apple Watch would become the essential device for hundreds of millions of people with diabetes. Non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring would indeed be the holy grail for treating diabetes. – MacDailyNews, April 12, 2017

Back in 2013, EDN (originally Electrical Design News) covered non-invasive blood glucose monitoring using near-infrared spectroscopy here.

