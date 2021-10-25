Gizmodo reviews Apple’s new MacBook Pro: ‘Simply ridiculous performance’

Apple’s completely reimagined MacBook Pro is powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac and which Gizmodo say offer “simply ridiculous performance.”

Available in 14- and 16-inch models, MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life — enabling workflows previously unimaginable on a notebook. The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook. Combined with macOS Monterey, which is engineered down to its core to take full advantage of M1 Pro and M1 Max, the user experience is simply unrivaled. Shattering the limits of what a notebook can do, MacBook Pro is designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, scientists, music producers, and anyone who wants the world’s best notebook.

Caitlin McGarry for Gizmodo:

This is the first MacBook that feels like Apple is actually listening to what people want instead of forcing us to accept trade-offs for the sake of innovation. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are a serious upgrade over last year’s 13-inch MacBook Pros—the Intel version, obviously, but also the M1 overhaul… The M1 Max is a truly impressive chip, and if you do need the power, a MacBook Pro with M1 Max is the Mac to buy. It’s faster than basically every other laptop we’ve ever tested when it comes to processor-intensive tasks like exporting video and rendering 3D images. The Pro converted a 4K video file to 1080p in just 4 minutes and 50 seconds in Handbrake; the M1 MacBook Pro took nearly 8 minutes to complete that conversion, by comparison, and no Windows laptop we’ve tested has come close. Microsoft’s creative pro-oriented Surface Laptop Studio (which packs an Intel Core i7-11370H and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU) took 11 minutes and 21 seconds, and the Razer Blade 14 (which sports an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and RTX 3070 GPU) completed the task in 7 minutes and 26 seconds. In Geekbench 5, a test of overall system performance, the Pro was as good as expected, notching a single-core score of 1,777 and a multi-core score of 12,663. It’s that multi-core number that’s truly impressive, given the M1 MacBook Pro scored 7,470. Windows laptops like the Surface Laptop Studio (5,874), Razer Blade 14 (7,403), and Dell’s XPS 15 OLED with Intel Core i7-11800H (7,477) didn’t come close… It might be more laptop than most people need… But if you do need all this power, the new MacBook is nearly perfect. Apple has brought pro features back to the Pro lineup, and it’s about time.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new MacBook Pro models, M1 Pro and M1 Max, are simply unmatched.

