TopNotch app will make Apple’s new MacBook Pro notch disappear forever

The new, free TopNotch app will make the notch atop Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro notch disappear forever.
Topnotch features:
• Dynamic Wallpapers: TopNotch supports macOS Dynamic Desktop Wallpapers.
• Multiple displays: The app works well with multiple displays and spaces.
• Works in background: TopNotch stays in the background and watches for wallpaper changes.
TopNotch requires macOS 11 Big Sur or later.
More info and free .zip download link here.
MacDailyNews Take: Guess which new, free app we’ll be running all the time on our new MacBook Pros?
3 Comments
OMG – are you STILL freaking out about the notch? Does this app do anything other than change the background color across the top few dozen pixels of the screen? The notch is still there, of course. Finally, doesn’t switching to Dark Mode do pretty much the same thing?
Right? The notch is fine. I wish MDN would spend as much time weeding out the political comments as they do complaining about the notch.
I have often wondered if a very light-colored wallpaper/background, immediately pixel-adjacent to the camera and/or sensors, might interfere with their performance; and that might be the reason Apple puts the notch in there. Regardless, as a long-time and heavy Mac-user, I am completely OK with the notch, even on the iPhone. Frankly, I am more trusting in Apple than to immediately go to assuming they are stupid.
As a retired Technology Consultant of 35 years, I have seen Resistance-to-Change far too often to dismiss it as the real issue in this case.