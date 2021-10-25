TopNotch app will make Apple’s new MacBook Pro notch disappear forever

The new, free TopNotch app will make the notch atop Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro notch disappear forever.

Topnotch features:

• Dynamic Wallpapers: TopNotch supports macOS Dynamic Desktop Wallpapers.

• Multiple displays: The app works well with multiple displays and spaces.

• Works in background: TopNotch stays in the background and watches for wallpaper changes.

TopNotch requires macOS 11 Big Sur or later.

More info and free .zip download link here.

MacDailyNews Take: Guess which new, free app we’ll be running all the time on our new MacBook Pros?