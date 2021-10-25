Apple drops macOS Monterey today, October 25th

Apple will release macOS Monterey, the next major version of its Mac operating system today, Monday, October 25th.

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Technica:

Compared to the major redesign Apple gave macOS last year with Big Sur, Monterey is a low-key release, not unlike iOS 15. One of the major new features is Shortcuts support, which originally appeared in iOS 12 back in 2018. Shortcuts doesn’t immediately replace Automator or AppleScript, but it will most likely become the go-to way to automate complex tasks on Macs. Other major features include Universal Control, which allows you to use a Mac’s keyboard and trackpad to seamlessly control multiple Macs or iPads, and a Focus mode that adds more granularity to the Do Not Disturb feature.

MacDailyNews Note: Here’s which Mac support macOS Monterey:

• Early 2015 and later MacBook Air

• Early 2015 and later MacBook Pro

• Early 2016 and later MacBook

• Late 2015 and later iMac

• Late 2014 and later Mac mini

• 2017 and later iMac Pro

• Late 2013 and later Mac Pro

Not all Mac models support every Monterey feature, some of which require a Mac with an Apple T2 and/or Apple M1-, M1 Pro-, or M1 Max-powered Mac.

