Study: Apple Macs have lower Total Cost of Ownership than Windows PCs

When employees were sent home en masse at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, IT teams were forced to quickly adapt to a dramatic increase in remote work. Now, many employees are advocating to stay remote or to move to a hybrid model when they are in the office part-time. A new study by Dimensional Research finds, yet again, that Apple Macs and other Apple devices have many advantages, including lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
Dimensional Research via Kandjii:
The hybrid workforce is expanding dramatically
• 94% have hybrid workers
• 70% more than doubled the number of remote or hybrid workers in past two years
• 87% say that the good of hybrid work outweighs the bad
• 97% agree the hybrid workforce is here to stay
Apple device adoption increases as the hybrid workforce grows
• 76% report increase in use of Apple devices in past two years
• 63% say use of Mac notebook computers increased in past two years
• 53% cite an increase in requests for Apple devices among employees
• Many more IT stakeholders reported an increase in requests for Apple devices than reported an increase in requests for other types of devices (42% vs. 11%)
Apple devices have advantages for remote management
• 95% face challenges managing remote devices
• 48% believe Apple devices have advantages over other types of devices for hybrid workers
• 54% of IT device management stakeholders and 56% of IT leadership have increased confidence in their ability to remotely manage Apple devices in the past two years
• 75% agree that Apple devices have lower overall Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)
MacDailyNews Take: Of course Macs have lower TCO than crappy Windows PCs. This has been known and documented now for many years.
See also:
• IBM now has over 290,000 Apple Macs and other devices deployed – November 12, 2019
• The debate is over: IBM confirms that Apple Macs are $535 less expensive than Windows PCs – October 20, 2016
• IBM realizes huge savings with largest-ever enterprise Mac deployment: 100,000 Macs by end of year – October 19, 2016
• Enterprise Desktop Alliance: Apple Macs cost a lot less than Windows PCs to manage – March 9, 2010
• IT survey finds Macs in the enterprise easier, cheaper to manage than Windows PCs – March 18, 2010
• Pfeiffer Consulting: Mac vs Windows: Total Cost of Ownership, Productivity and Return on Investment – March 30, 2006
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
2 Comments
Auch!
Yes MDN, vividly recall TCO articles back in the 1990s. Good to read around half of IT is opening up to Apple computers and other devices. The number is too low and Apple should do a better job promoting their products to the dark side…