Study: Apple Macs have lower Total Cost of Ownership than Windows PCs

When employees were sent home en masse at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, IT teams were forced to quickly adapt to a dramatic increase in remote work. Now, many employees are advocating to stay remote or to move to a hybrid model when they are in the office part-time. A new study by Dimensional Research finds, yet again, that Apple Macs and other Apple devices have many advantages, including lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Dimensional Research via Kandjii:

The hybrid workforce is expanding dramatically • 94% have hybrid workers

• 70% more than doubled the number of remote or hybrid workers in past two years

• 87% say that the good of hybrid work outweighs the bad

• 97% agree the hybrid workforce is here to stay Apple device adoption increases as the hybrid workforce grows • 76% report increase in use of Apple devices in past two years

• 63% say use of Mac notebook computers increased in past two years

• 53% cite an increase in requests for Apple devices among employees

• Many more IT stakeholders reported an increase in requests for Apple devices than reported an increase in requests for other types of devices (42% vs. 11%) Apple devices have advantages for remote management • 95% face challenges managing remote devices

• 48% believe Apple devices have advantages over other types of devices for hybrid workers

• 54% of IT device management stakeholders and 56% of IT leadership have increased confidence in their ability to remotely manage Apple devices in the past two years

• 75% agree that Apple devices have lower overall Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

MacDailyNews Take: Of course Macs have lower TCO than crappy Windows PCs. This has been known and documented now for many years.

