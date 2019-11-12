IBM now has over 290,000 Apple Macs and other devices deployed

Ruby Edwards for Apple World Today:
Today at the 2019 Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC), IBM announced research showing its employees who use Mac are more likely to stay with IBM and exceed performance expectations compared to PC users. Since announcing its Mac@IBM program in 2015, IBM now has over 290,000 Apple devices within its organization.
In 2015, IBM first appeared on stage at JNUC in 2015 to announce its Mac@IBM program. IBM was deploying 1,900 Mac devices per week, all supported by 24 help desk staff members. At the time, that equated to one staff member supporting 5,400 Mac users, compared to one support staff member supporting 242 PC users.
In 2016, Fletcher Previn, CIO at IBM, came back on the JNUC stage to give an update on IBM’s deployment. With over 90,000 Macs deployed by 2016, Previn demonstrated how IBM saves anywhere from $273-$543 per Mac compared to a PC, over a four-year span.
In 2018, Previn announced IBM now managed more than 277,000 Apple devices, all supported by 78 staff members.
IBM's CIO stated at JUNC:
IBM’s CIO stated at JUNC:
There are 22% more macOS users who exceeded expectations in performance reviews compared to Windows users. (Thus, in IBM’s view macOS users are much better workers than Windows users.)
macOS users tend to close sales deals that are 16% larger than Windows users. (Mac users bring in more revenue to the company.)
macOS users are 17% less likely to leave IBM compared to Windows users. (Either Mac users are just plain happier in their jobs and tools they get to use or Mac users are just more stable. Either way that is a reduction in turnover overhead costs for IBM.)
5% of macOS users ask for additional software compared to 11% of Windows users. (Clearly Macs let you get your job done more often and require less additional software to do your job. A company has to buy less add on software to make their workers functional.)
Yes, this is from the CIO of IBM!
Those points are what Mac users should point to in their fights with corporate IT departments.
It’s very much like the Intel study back in the 90s (that was out there and then rather quickly pulled). It showed that the greatest cost of TCO for a combination of Macs and Wintel boxes (remember, there were no Intel based Macs in the wild back then) was with 90% Wintel and 10% Macs. The study showed that if you were 100% Wintel the cost was less, BUT if you were 100% Mac the cost was WAY less. Even being just 30% Mac was lest costly for TCO than 100% Wintel. Not surprisingly that report was pulled a few weeks after it was made public.