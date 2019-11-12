Analyst: 100 million people could power Apple’s share price to new records

Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:

The Apple iPhone army could prove to be a powerful force in the tech behemoth making some serious cash from streaming content. Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives tells Yahoo Finance Apple could amass an astounding 100 million customers to its recently launched Apple TV+ streaming service within the next four years. With an installed base of iPhones of more than 900 million, Ives thinks it’s fair to say a good chunk of people could get swept into Apple’s original streaming content. After all, Apple TV+ is featured prominently on the iPhone home screen and the $4.99 price is insanely affordable — especially when stacked up against the $12.00-plus for Netflix… “In my opinion if Apple is successful, it adds $15 to the share price,” Ives contends.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last month, “Apple TV+, at just $4.99 per month, doesn’t have to disrupt Netflix et al. by taking subscribers; it’s additive. Most people who already subscribe to Netflix will simply add Apple TV+, not drop Netflix for it. Many, tens of millions in the first year alone, will get Apple TV+ for free with the purchase of any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac!”

Apple TV+ will have multiple series that build a following the size of which will quickly surprise most observers.

Apple TV+ will be a massive success and, at $4.99/month, if Apple just leaves the price alone for three years, the company will have 100+ million paying subscribers with 36 months from launch. — MacDailyNews, October 23, 2019

