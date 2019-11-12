Apple removes Instagram stalking app from App Store

The ‘Like Patrol’ app promised to keep tabs on other peoples’ activity on Instagram. Apple says the app violated its guidelines and pulled it…

Alfred Ng for CNET:

Apple has removed the Like Patrol app from its App Store, following Instagram’s delivery of a cease-and-desist letter to the app’s developers for violating its policies against data collection. Like Patrol enables subscribers to keep constant surveillance of other people’s social media activities.

Like Patrol wanted to make spying on Instagram easier than ever, setting up a service that let paying subscribers get notifications anytime someone they followed commented on or liked a photo. It targeted people in relationships, saying they could use the app to keep tabs on whoever their partners were communicating with on Instagram.

Instagram sent its cease-and-desist letter in late October. On Saturday, Apple removed Like Patrol from the App Store and said the app violated its guidelines…

The founder said that he would be making the app’s tools open source, and available for anybody to use in the coming days.