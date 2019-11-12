Apple in talks to add former HBO chief Richard Plepler to exclusive Apple TV+ producer lineup

Former HBO Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Plepler is in advanced talks to sign an exclusive production deal with Apple Inc.’s new TV+ streaming service, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing “a person familiar with the matter.”

Joe Flint for The Wall Street Journal:

Under the terms of the agreement being discussed, Mr. Plepler’s new company, RLP & Co., would create original content for Apple TV+. A deal could be finalized within the next few weeks, the person with knowledge of the talks said.

If Apple lands Mr. Plepler it would be getting one of the most well-regarded entertainment executives of the last decade. Under his watch as chief executive of HBO, the pay channel prospered, developing such hits as Game of Thrones and Veep.

Mr. Plepler left HBO last February after new owner AT&T Inc. took control of the company. He had been with HBO for nearly three decades, the last six years as its chief executive.