How to share an Apple TV+ subscription with your family

Charlie Sorrel for Cult of Mac:

Apple TV+ has turned out to be pretty good. Certainly, it’s a lot better than critics claimed. So, you may even want to share the shows with your family. And, thanks to Apple’s Family Sharing, this is not only possible, but easy.

You can all watch different shows at the same time, or you can just enjoy the lazy convenience of catching the latest episode of The Morning Show on whoever’s device is nearest…

Family members can use your Apple TV+ subscription as if it were their own. They can download episodes, add shows to their watchlists, and so on. And don’t forget to enable sharing for any other channels you might be subscribed to as well.