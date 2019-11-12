President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook to tour Apple operations in Texas

U.S. President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook are expected to tour facilities in Texas where Apple’s Mac Pro is assembled as early as next week to showcase companies that keep jobs in America, Reuters reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson report for Reuters:

The trip, which has not yet been announced, would highlight Cook’s strong relationship with Trump as he seeks further relief for Apple from U.S. tariffs on imports from China. In September, Apple said it would make its new Mac Pro desktop computers in Austin, Texas, where it had made previous models at a contract manufacturing facility… Trump has made boosting the U.S. manufacturing sector one of the goals of his presidency…

MacDailyNews Take: Apple plans to release the all-new Mac Pro in December, Mark Gurman earlier reported for Bloomberg News.