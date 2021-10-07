The Netherlands’ antitrust watchdog finds Apple App Store payment rules are anti-competitive

The Netherlands’ Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has found that Apple’s rules requiring app developers to use its in-app payment system, where commissions range between 15% and 30%, are anti-competitive and ordered it to make changes, Reuters reports Thursday, citing “four people familiar with the matter.”

Foo Yun Chee, Toby Sterling, and Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The Netherlands’ Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) last month informed the U.S. technology giant of its decision, making it the first antitrust regulator to make a finding the company has abused market power in the app store, though Apple is facing challenges in multiple countries.

ACM has not levied a fine against Apple, but demanded changes to the in-app payment system, the people said.

An ACM spokesperson declined to comment, saying that the matter is currently under legal review. The regulator has previously said it expects to publish its decision this year.

The people said Apple has asked the Rotterdam District Court for an injunction to block publication of the ruling during its appeal.

A court spokesman confirmed the existence of the case to block publication, but could not say when a decision is expected. The proceedings are not open to the press or public.